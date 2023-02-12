Smashed car leaves driver trapped under tractor trailer in Flagler County crash

A man was taken to the hospital after being trapped in his car following a crash in Flagler County, deputies said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in front of the Toms Gibbs Chevy when a car got trapped under a tractor-trailer.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Flagler County Deputies

The engine compartment was on fire and the driver was entrapped, deputies said.

Crews were able to contain the fire and extricate the driver who was transported to a hospital.

No other details were released.