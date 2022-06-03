Small plane makes emergency landing on Florida highway

A wild scene was caught on camera in the middle of a Florida roadway as a plane was recorded taking off from a highway in Clay County.

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the highway, according to authorities. The Clay County Sheriff's Office shared this video of the plane taking off back into the sky.

"The pilot made an emergency landing on Hwy 16 west of Penney Farms. He is safe!" the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "We are adding ‘emergency plane towing’ to the list of services offered by CCSO!"