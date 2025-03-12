Small plane makes crash landing in Orange County, officials say

The Brief A Cessna single-engine plane made a safe emergency landing near Newburg Street in Wedgefield, Orange County, Florida, on March 12, 2025. No injuries were reported, and authorities confirmed no road closures or traffic disruptions in the area. The plane is registered to Orlando-based GPI Geospatial Inc.



A small plane made an emergency landing in the Wedgefield area of Orange County on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 18700 block of Newburg Street around 3 p.m. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the landing was made safely and no one was harmed.

The plane is a Cessna fixed-wing single-engine aircraft and is registered with an Orlando-based company, GPI Geospatial Inc. According to its website, the company specializes in precision mapping, imagery, LiDAR acquisition, and surveying services tailored for the transportation, planning, design, construction, energy, and government sectors.

There are currently no road closures or traffic issues in the area. Officials said the aircraft was mostly intact with damage to one wing and crews were working to contain a large fuel spill.

Orange County Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

