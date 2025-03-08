Expand / Collapse search

Small plane has engine failure, makes emergency landing in Volusia County

Published  March 8, 2025 12:04pm EST
Volusia County
The Brief

    • Deputies say a small plane made an emergency landing in Volusia County after experiencing engine failure on Saturday morning.
    • Officials say the plane landed around 9:45 a.m. March 8 along International Speedway Boulevard, just east of Kepler Road.
    • No one was injured, and the aircraft was not damaged, according to reports.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies say a small plane made an emergency landing in Volusia County after experiencing engine failure on Saturday morning.

Two people were on board, but neither was injured, officials say. Reports show the plane was also not damaged. 

What led to the emergency landing?

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the plane landed around 9:45 a.m. on March 8, along International Speedway Boulevard, just east of Kepler Road. 

The plane was on its way to the DeLand Municipal Airport, according to officials.

A small plane made an emergency landing in Volusia County after experiencing engine failure. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The FAA says it is currently investigating the incident. 

The FOX 35 News team is working to gather more details about what led to the engine failure.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on March 8, as well as from information gathered from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on March 8.

