Orange County firefighters battle house fire on North Christmas Road
What we know:
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fire crews are working to extinguish a fully involved house fire Thursday afternoon on North Christmas Road, officials said.
Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Fort Christmas Road and found the home engulfed in flames. No injuries have been reported, and firefighters continue efforts to bring the fire under control.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said. No photos or videos from the incident have been released.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.