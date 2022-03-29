Small plane crashes near Melbourne Orlando International Airport

A small plane has crashed in an industrial park near the Melbourne Orlando International Airport, the West Melbourne Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to 7617 Silver Sands Dr. around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, which is very close to the airport's runway.

Authorities said the Piper PA-28 was flying into Melbourne from Okeechobee when it struck some power lines. The plane hit some power lines.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane and was taken to a hospital in "stable but serious condition."

A small plane crash in an industrial park in West Melbourne, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (FOX 35 Orlando)

A small plane crash in an industrial park in West Melbourne, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be assisting in an investigation into what caused the crash.

FOX 35 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather additional information. Check back for updates and watch FOX 35 News at 5 p.m. for the latest information.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.