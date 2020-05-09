Small businesses to receive free PPE starting Monday in Orange County

article

Small businesses in Orange County unable to reopen just yet will soon open their doors thanks to personal protective equipment, or PPE, they'll receive from the county.

On Friday, county leaders announced small businesses could apply for free PPE in order to reopen.

The initiative is called PPE for Small Biz in Orange County.

It was created through the Orange County Economic Task Force.

In all, one million face masks and 200,000 travel-size hand sanitizers will be distributed in kits up to 20,000 businesses at drive-thru pick-up sites throughout the county.

On Saturday, officials said more than a thousand small businesses had already applied for the equipment.

Those businesses will be able to pick up the PPE starting on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those operating hours will remain the same until Friday, May 15, or until supplies run out.

Each business that applied will be given 100 free masks and 20 sanitizers to help with their reopening.

In order to be eligible, small businesses can be either for-profit or not-for-profit and must be incorporated with majority operations located in Orange County.

They must also employ more than three but less than 40 individuals, regardless of full-time or part-time status.

Small businesses can apply for the supplies on the county's website, www.ocfl.net/PPE.