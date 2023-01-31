Small aircraft crashes near flight park in Volusia County, deputies say

A small aircraft has made an unplanned emergency landing in Volusia County, authorities said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office described the aircraft as a "small home-built airplane," that crashed into a tree in a wooded area. The pilot, the lone occupant, was transported to a hospital by helicopter for treatment of his injuries.

No other details were immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.