Sinkhole nearly swallows pickup truck in Kissimmee

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Kissimmee
Drone video shows aerial view of Kissimmee sinkhole

A Kissimmee sinkhole swallowed a truck Friday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A sinkhole caused by a water main break has shut down a street in Kissimmee, Florida, according to officials.

SKYFOX video showed what appeared to be truck and a small trailer that had fallen into the sinkhole at the intersection of Denn John Lane Road and Sunburst Way.

Kissimmee Police said in a tweet that the roadway was closed as crews work to make repairs. 

SKYFOX video of the sinkhole in Kissimmee. 

It was not immediately known how long it would take to make the repairs or when the roadway may reopen.