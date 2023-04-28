Sinkhole nearly swallows pickup truck in Kissimmee

A sinkhole caused by a water main break has shut down a street in Kissimmee, Florida, according to officials.

SKYFOX video showed what appeared to be truck and a small trailer that had fallen into the sinkhole at the intersection of Denn John Lane Road and Sunburst Way.

Kissimmee Police said in a tweet that the roadway was closed as crews work to make repairs.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SKYFOX video of the sinkhole in Kissimmee.

It was not immediately known how long it would take to make the repairs or when the roadway may reopen.