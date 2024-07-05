Shirtless Florida man accused of running up to woman riding bike and punching her twice

article

A Florida man is accused of running up to a woman riding a bike and punching her twice in St. Cloud, police said.

On June 30, around 9 p.m., police said they received a call about a verbal disturbance at the Circle K gas station at 613 13th St.

When an officer arrived, a store employee said a shirtless, tattooed man was in the store arguing with customers and her before slamming the door and walking out.

As the officer investigated, they received a call about the same man from the store allegedly battering a woman in the area of 12th St and Virginia Ave, an affidavit shows. The officer saw a man who matched the description given by witnesses and approached him.

As the man was walking backward toward the officer and was being put in handcuffs, he pulled away and started running into a nearby yard, police said. The officer ran after him, tackling the man, who then struck the officer with an "open palm strike."

Another officer arrived at the scene and tasered the man, who was later identified as 29-year-old Keith Register.

When speaking with the woman who was battered, police said she was riding her bike when Register ran up to her yelling. She told Register to leave her alone, and he punched her in the face, records show.

The woman fell and saw Register running towards her mother, so she ran towards Register, who punched her again, causing her to fall, police said. Register then took off running.

Register was arrested and faces one count of simple battery and one count of resisting arrest with violence.