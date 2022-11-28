Search for Herman McClenton: Family, officials looking for more tips in search for missing man

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the family of Herman McClenton, a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day from Kissimmee, Florida, pleaded with people to continue to keep an eye out for him, to review home surveillance footage, and to continue to submit tips and possible sightings to the sheriff's office.

Officials said McClenton, a beloved father who suffers from dementia and other health issues, left the Emerald Island Resort on Thanksgiving to go for a walk, but never returned to the resort.

Surveillance video released over on Sunday showed McClenton walking near a retention pond, where officials are continuing to search for him. However, he has not yet been located.

McClenton is reportedly six feet tall and weighs 197 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with a red hat, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Sheriff Lopez said several tips of possible sightings have been submitted, but none have panned out so far. He urged people near the resort and in the nearby neighborhoods to review their home surveillance video systems to see if he was spotted on any of them. He said it would help them put together a timeline of where he went and when, and where he could possibly be.

McClenton's family said as they search day and night, they are also leaning on their faith.

"You feel like you're in a movie with the worst plot ever, said Clara McClenton during a Monday afternoon press conference. However, she said additional tips and information is what is helping keep the family going.

"Our father is strong. He's on a mission to get back to us, and we're on a mission to get him back. It'll happen, and we have faith in that," she said.

Anyone who sees McClenton is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 321-348-2222, or call 911 right away.