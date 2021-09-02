Sheriff: Sumter County detention sergeant dies of COVID-19

article

Another member of Central Florida's law enforcement has passed away due to COVID-19.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced that Detention Sergeant William Prevatt had died due to complications from the virus.

"William Prevatt was dedicated to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office starting his career in 1995, he retired as a Sergeant in 2013 and rejoined the Detention Center in 2019," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Prevatt leaves behind 3 kids, Jaycob, Kayla, Bryton.

"We would also like to ask that you keep Sergeant Prevatt’s family and our Sumter County family in your thoughts and prayers during this unthinkable time."

It's not known if Prevatt was vaccinated against COVID-19.

