Sheridan Wahl: 911 call outlines discovery of missing Florida woman's body

The 911 call from the moment that the body of a missing Florida woman was found has been released.

21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was a college student at the University of South Florida. She had traveled to Myrtle Beach to visit her father, according to the woman’s mother, who reported her missing on September 19th. According to a police report, Wahl’s mother called authorities just before midnight after not hearing from her daughter since earlier that day.

Telling authorities that Wahl "didn’t go to her father’s house," the woman’s mother said Wahl used FaceTime that afternoon to contact her from a Myrtle Beach scooter rental business, where she was denied service for not wearing shoes. The woman said she told her daughter to stay in Myrtle Beach that night, then drive back to Florida the next day.

MORE NEWS: Gabby Petito Foundation 'up and running' to help parents bring 'their children home'

After Wahl’s father and a friend drove around looking for her but found no trace, the mother called police, according to the report.

The same day that Wahl was reported missing, authorities in Florence County were alerted to the discovery of her car, a burgundy Toyota sedan, in a cornfield in Scranton, about 55 miles from the business where she had used FaceTime with her mother. According to a report, the license plate had been removed, the VIN was not legible, and the car had been set on fire.

10 miles from the torched car was Wahl’s body, authorities said.

MORE NEWS: 'Her life cannot be taken in vain': Miya Marcano's family demands change at complex she lived at

The 911 call from that day has been released, describing the moment Wahl was found.

Authorities have not yet named any potential suspects in this case.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

Advertisement

FOX 13 Tampa Bay contributed to this report.