Shark bites man at New Smyrna Beach, officials say

article

Volusia County Beach Safety reported that a 28-year-old man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning at New Smyrna Beach.

According to officials, the Daytona Beach man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Jetty when he fell off his board and was bitten on the left foot, presumably by a shark.

The man was taken to a hospital by his friend with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Lifeguards rescued a total of 41 people from the ocean on Saturday and Sunday.

Volusia County Beaches reminds people that fireworks are still prohibited this 4th of July.