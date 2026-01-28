The 'Ritz' for horses: World Equestrian Center keeps animals comfortable during Florida cold snap

The Brief The World Equestrian Center in Ocala uses heated indoor arenas and climate-controlled barns to protect horses during cold weather. With more than 2,300 horses on site, competitions are moved indoors and schedules adjusted to stay warm. Visitors can also enjoy free indoor events, hotels and dining options across the property.



As temperatures dip in North Central Florida, the World Equestrian Center in Ocala is taking extra steps to keep its horses — and their riders — warm and comfortable.

With more than 2,300 horses currently on the property, the sprawling equestrian complex relies on heated indoor arenas and climate-controlled barns to maintain normal operations during colder weather.

The facility features six indoor arenas, a distinction it says is unmatched worldwide, allowing competitions to continue regardless of conditions outside. It also includes expo centers, stabling, and a UF Veterinary Hospital.

Officials say events that would normally be held outdoors can be moved inside, ensuring a warm environment for both horses and competitors.

Some schedules are adjusted slightly to account for colder evenings, including an earlier start time for Saturday’s Grand Prix, expected to begin at 5 p.m.

Horses are housed in climate-controlled barns, where additional hay is provided at night to help them stay warm. Depending on temperature, they may also wear lightweight sheets or heavier blankets — the equine equivalent of jackets and coats.

The center’s amenities extend beyond the stables. Visitors and competitors can warm up at two on-site hotels, including the recently added Equestrian Manor, and choose from multiple dining options across the property.

Competitions at Indoor Arena Six will continue throughout the weekend and are open to the public at no cost, offering spectators a chance to enjoy the events while staying warm indoors.

The Equestrian Hotel

The Equestrian Hotel, the only AAA Four Diamond resort in Ocala, includes 248 "stylish rooms and suites, many overlooking the open-air Grand Arena," the center boasts. Read more and see photos, here.

The Riding Academy Hotel

The Riding Academy Hotel offers 390 pet-friendly studios and suites adjacent to The Equestrian Manor. Read more and see photos, here.

RV Park

The RV Park at World Equestrian Center offers nearly 300 spacious slips with full hookups, including water and power. Read more and see photos, here.