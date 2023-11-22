Shakeira Rucker: Warrant for murder issued for Cory Hill after estranged wife found in storage unit

A warrant for murder has been secured for Cory Hill, the man accused of killing his estranged wife Shakeira Rucker, who was found dead in a storage unit over the weekend.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the warrant – which calls for a charge of first degree murder with a firearm – on Wednesday morning.

"Detectives will continue building the case in order to bring Shakeira Rucker’s family the justice they seek," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Here's an excerpt from the arrest warrant, outlining Hill's alleged involvement in the disappearance of the Winter Springs mom:

"Based on the findings of my investigation, the victim Shakeira Rucker is dead. The death was caused by the criminal act of Cory Hill. There was a premeditated killing of Shakeira Rucker with a firearm. Based on these findings there is probable cause to arrest Cory Hill on the charge of First Degree Murder with a Firearm."

On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a Self Storage facility at 2400 Wiggins Road in Apopka after someone complained of a smell coming from inside a unit. Rucker was found dead inside the storage unit, which was registered to Hill, with gunshot wounds, according to deputies.

Hill is currently in the Orange County Jail on four counts of attempted murder in an unrelated case. He allegedly approached his ex-girlfriend's home and began shooting at her and family members the day after Rucker was reported missing.

A vigil was held for Rucker on Sunday night.