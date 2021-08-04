Sex offender with dementia missing after forgetting address while checking in for registry

article

A sex offender who suffers from dementia is missing after forgetting his address while checking in with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Dale Reichert, who does not have a permanent address, went to the sheriff's office Tuesday to conduct his mandatory check-in for the sex offender registry, however, when he got there, he couldn't remember the address where he has been staying.

Deputies say they let him leave so he could find and write down the new address, but instead he disappeared.

Investigators say Reichert has a history of "becoming lost." He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts, brown sandals, and a black Fedora-style hat with a black flower on it.

He is known to frequent the area near 2600 Cortez Road W. He was last seen at the sheriff's office, at 3500 9th Street W in Bradenton around 10 a.m.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-647-3011.