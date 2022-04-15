Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Southeastern Orange County until 2:15 pm.
The main threat with this storm will be wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
