Several Volusia County agencies work to track down car break-in suspects

Law enforcement agencies are working to track down suspects after more than 80 car break-ins were reported in Volusia County.

The South Daytona Police Department reported 36, the Port Orange Police Department reported 35, and Ormond Beach said they had at least 11 over the past two weeks.

Police said while some were left unlocked, the victims smashed windows to get items inside.

"Obviously they’re gonna take the easy way in, but if there’s an item of value that’s sitting in the car that they see they’re gonna smash it," said Lt. Kevin Pedri, with South Daytona police.

Lt. Pedri said the suspects got away with a handful of guns, adding additional concern for law enforcement.

"It does... just a weapon getting into the hands of a knucklehead on the street," he said.

Rober Barnes’ granddaughter was a victim. He said the suspects broke her car window and stole purses inside.

"We walked outside and the front window was smashed and they just tore up her car, glass smashed," he said.

Investigators tell FOX 35News they are working with other agencies to try to catch the suspects.

