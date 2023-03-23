Several students treated for heat exhaustion at Orlando high school

Nearly 20 students at Colonial High School began suffering from heat exhaustion Thursday, fire officials said.

According to Orange County Fire, a situation at the school prompted an evacuation of all the students who were taken outside the building.

While waiting for the school to be cleared, several students began having symptoms of heat exhaustion around 5:50 p.m. Fire rescue began to treat those students.

Two of the 20 students had to be taken to local hospitals.

No other details have been released.