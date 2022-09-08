Several sick animals in Volusia County rescued from deplorable living conditions

Over a dozen dogs, along with four ducks and one horse were seized Thursday after it was discovered the animals had been living in deplorable conditions.

The animals were living at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue facility and had no access to food, water, or shelter, according to Volusia County Animal Services.

A search warrant was executed on the property after a "concerned citizen" reported the conditions of the animals staying at the facility.

Animal services said the animals exhibited signs of neglect and are suffering from several medical issues. Many of them are being treated for internal parasites, flea infestation, nutritional deficiency, dental disease, and various infections.

The animals are also undergoing vaccination, microchipping, and sterilization.

"While the criminal investigation is going through the process, our immediate concern is finding good homes for the dogs," said Volusia County Animal Services Director Adam Leath. "Some are ready for adoption, while others are in need of foster care until permanent arrangements can be made. These animals have been living in awful conditions and are in need of a stable, loving environment."

Animal services said this is an ongoing investigation and is likely to result in the filing of criminal charges.

The rescue facility has surrendered ownership of the animals to the county.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the dogs can call Volusia County Animal Services at 386-248-1790 or visit animal services at 1250 Indian Lake Road in Daytona Beach.