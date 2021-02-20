Several people detained after fight, gun fired outside Mall at Millenia

article

The Orlando Police Department said several people were detained after a fight led to a gun being fired outside of the Mall at Millenia.

Police said officers were called to the mall due to a fight in the parking lot outside of the Neiman Marcus store.

During the fight, investigators said one of the adult men involved pulled out a gun and the gun was fired during the fight.

No one was injured, officials said. Also, no arrests have been made.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 for updates on this story.