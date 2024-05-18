Former Florida state representative accused of battery against school board member

Former Florida State Representative Michael Horner faced a judge Saturday morning after he was accused of battery against an Osceola County School Board member, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Police said the alleged altercation happened at 2912 13th Street in St. Cloud., which is the location of a Fat Boy's Bar-B-Q.

The incident was recorded by Jon H. Arguello, who is an Osceola County School Board member of District 3. The two men can be seen getting in each other's faces during an exchange after Arguello began filming.

According to an arrest affidavit, Horner was arrested at his Kissimmee home early Saturday morning in connection to the incident.

Horner faces one count of battery against an elected official.