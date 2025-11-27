Sen. Rick Scott's Naples home was target of attempted swatting, senator says

The Brief An attempted swatting incident targeted Sen. Rick Scott’s Naples home early Thursday, the senator wrote in a social media post. Scott was not home and said his family was safe, calling the act "disgusting and cruel." Authorities are reportedly investigating but have not released details on suspects or motives.



A reported swatting attempt occurred at Sen. Rick Scott’s family home in Naples early on Thursday, the senator wrote in a social media post.

Scott, who was not at home at the time, publicly condemned the incident and called for stronger action against swatting threats.

What we know:

Naples Police confirmed to FOX 4 that they responded to Scott’s home shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday after receiving an emailed report that triggered what they described as an attempted swatting incident.

Scott later wrote on social media that he received a call from law enforcement notifying him of the attempt and said all family members were safe.

The senator was not at home during the response, he wrote.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said who sent the email report or whether they have identified any suspects. Police have also not disclosed the nature of the false claim that prompted the response.

The backstory:

Swatting — the act of filing a false emergency report in an effort to provoke a major law enforcement response — has become a recurring issue nationally and has targeted various public officials, celebrities and private citizens.

In December 2023, Scott’s home in Naples was the subject of a similar threat, though no harm occurred. It remains unclear whether the Thursday incident is connected to the 2023 incident.

What they're saying:

Scott condemned the incident in forceful terms, saying the tactic endangers police and members of the public.

"These attacks are disgusting and cruel acts that only seek to put law enforcement in harm’s way and instill fear in targets and communities — they must stop," he wrote in his social media post. "As law enforcement works to find the coward responsible for the attempt against my home, I’ll keep working to pass my Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act to ensure those responsible for these swatting incidents face severe consequences."