Semoran Blvd. closed after pedestrian struck, killed in Winter Park

Winter Park
The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed in Winter Park, near Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave., Dec. 6, 2022.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

FHP said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of N. Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave.  The pedestrian was pronounced deceased after being transported to Advent Health Winter Park.

Portions of Semoran Blvd. is blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

