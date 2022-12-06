Semoran Blvd. closed after pedestrian struck, killed in Winter Park

article

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

FHP said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of N. Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased after being transported to Advent Health Winter Park.

Portions of Semoran Blvd. is blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

