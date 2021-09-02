Seminole school board holds emergency meeting on face masks

Two local school districts will discuss requiring face masks despite Governor Ron DeSantis' ban on such policies.

One of them is Seminole County. The other is Lake County.

Seminole County has reported more than 1,300 coronavirus cases so far this year. Right now, face masks are required but parents can submit a note to opt their child out.

At the beginning of the school year, a little more than 16-percent of students opted out.

Now an emergency meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning to discuss the future of face masks. The mask debate has been an ongoing controversy in Seminole County among parents and the discussion could once again get heated as it did at the beginning of summer.

There are currently 14 school districts in the state that are enforcing a mask mandate despite the governor’s executive order. A judge recently ruled that the governor’s attempt to ban mask mandates is unlawful.

