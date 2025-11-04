Woman dies in car crash after hitting utility pole, FHP says

The Brief A woman died after her vehicle hit a utility pole in Seminole County. Florida Highway Patrol said the woman lost control of her vehicle. The woman's name and age have not been released at this time.



A woman died Tuesday after authorities say she hit a pole while traveling in Seminole County.

What we know:

A woman was driving south on County Road 419 toward Crooked Oak Road around 9:20 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a utility pole, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames and the woman died on the scene, authorities said.

The northbound and southbound lanes on County Road 419 will remain closed for an extended period due to live wires, FHP said. Florida Power & Light Company responded to the scene, officials said.

No other vehicles were involved, a FHP report said.

What we don't know:

The woman's name and age have not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.