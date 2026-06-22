Seminole County weighs future of Lynx service as costs rise and Scout expands

The Brief Seminole County says it is paying more for Lynx transit services while operating fewer bus routes. Officials are expanding the county’s on-demand Scout service, which now serves about 1,100 riders daily. The county is exploring ways to reduce or eventually end its participation in the Lynx system.



Seminole County officials are exploring alternatives to the Lynx bus system.

They argue that residents are paying more for public transportation services while receiving fewer routes and limited benefits.

What they're saying:

County leaders say they reduced Lynx operations to five routes after determining that several routes had low ridership. However, rising costs for Lynx paratransit services have offset some of the anticipated savings, prompting renewed discussions about the county’s transit strategy.

Lynx officials said increasing operating costs have forced the agency to raise prices for some services, including paratransit transportation.

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In response, Seminole County has expanded investment in its on-demand transportation program, Scout, which allows riders to request trips directly rather than relying on fixed bus routes. County officials said the service now averages about 1,100 riders per day and has reduced average wait times from about an hour to roughly 30 minutes.

Some riders, however, say service remains inconsistent and wait times can still fluctuate significantly.

Scout fares range from about $4 for shorter trips to as much as $14 for longer rides. By comparison, Lynx offers all-day bus passes for $4.50.

County officials argue the two services serve different purposes, with Scout offering greater convenience and flexibility than traditional fixed-route transit.

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Seminole County is now considering several options, including expanding Scout, seeking a new paratransit provider and evaluating alternatives for fixed-route bus service.

What's next:

Any effort to fully withdraw from Lynx would require changes to state law because Seminole County is part of the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, the governing body that oversees the regional transit system.

County officials said they are working with lawmakers to explore possible changes while continuing plans to expand Scout service into additional areas later this year.