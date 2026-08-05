1 dead in downtown Winter Park SunRail crash, police say

The Brief A person was struck and killed by a SunRail train in Winter Park, police said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. near West Morse Boulevard. The tracks were closed while police investigated.



One person has died after being hit by a SunRail train in downtown Winter Park, according to the police department.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the W. Morse Blvd train station, and that the person who was hit was declared dead at the scene. Authorities have not released any details on the circumstances of the crash nor identified the person.

SunRail said in a post on X that the P327B train was delayed at least 120 minutes. A bus is being used to transfer people between the AdventHealth and Maitland stations.

Stay with FOX 35 for updates.