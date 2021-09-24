Seminole County health officials warn of importance of flu shot

Flu season begins October 3rd and health officials worry COVID-19 is getting all the attention.

"The flu will knock you down for 10 days. If it doesn’t put you in the hospital," says Dr. Todd Husty the Medical Director in Seminole County.

Seminole County held a panel with medical experts to remind the community to get their flu shots. They say last flu season was mild because of masking and other COVID precautions.

"The last thing in the world you want is to get COVID and the flu at the same time because they really are different viruses and you can get them both. That would be ugly and possibly deadly."

Experts worry this year could see an uptick and again strain our hospital systems.

"Not everybody is masking up this year it is very possible that respiratory illnesses could increase," said health officer Donna Walsh of the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County.

Every year the formula in the flu shot changes to protect against new strains. The public is reminded it is an annual vaccination.

"It's disappointing when there is such good prevention and not everybody is using it," said Dr. Husty.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting the flu shot by the end of October each year to prepare for the increase in influenza activity, as the vaccine takes about two weeks for the body to develop protection against the flu.

Flu shots for children and adults are available at the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County, Sanford (400 West Airport Boulevard) by appointment Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Flu shots are free for children 6 months through 18 years of age.

To schedule an appointment call (407) 665-3700. For more information on immunizations visit Seminole.Floridahealth.gov.

Flu shots are also available at AdventHealth Centra Care locations, including six convenient clinic locations within Seminole County. Scheduled appointments are available at CentraCare.org.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.