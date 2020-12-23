Seminole County to begin vaccinating ‘top priority’ patients

Seminole County is wasting no time after getting its first shipment of more than 8,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday, the county will start vaccinating 'top priority' patients, which includes frontline health care workers and qualifying county employees, paramedics and some non-hospital health care providers per federal and state guidelines.

Registration for those who will get the first round of vaccines is expected to open soon. Patients will have to fill out a questionnaire to see if they are eligible.

RELATED: AdventHealth opens monoclonal-antibody infusion clinics

County leaders say that since there is a limited supply of the vaccine, the rest of the public needs to be careful during Christmas and New Year's.

"I cannot stress the importance of continuing to be vigilant and practicing those protective measures we’ve been talking about for months."

Advertisement

RELATED: US hospitals forced to put COVID-19 sick in parking garages, hallways — and they’re running out of nurses

The next groups Seminole County is expected to vaccinate are people age 70 and older and then law enforcement, including 911 operators.

