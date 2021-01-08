Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma sworn in for second term

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma has officially been sworn in for his second term as sheriff.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Lemma was sworn in as sheriff during a small ceremony that included a group of family and colleagues.

Sheriff Lemma's first term started back in January 2017.

He took the job after Sheriff Eslinger retired. Eslinger served as sheriff for 26 years.

Sheriff Lemma is the 10th sheriff in the county's 108-year history.

He has served with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office for nearly 29 years.

