John Mina sworn in for second term as Orange County Sheriff

Orange County Sheriff John Mina was sworn in to serve his second term on Tuesday.

"@SheriffMina, sworn in by @NinthCircuitFL Chief Judge Donald Myers for another 4 years," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Mina decided to have a private ceremony.

Sheriff Mina won reelection in November after he beat two write-in candidates. Mina has been Orange County’s Sheriff since November 2018 when he replaced Sheriff Jerry Demings after Demings was elected as Orange County Mayor. Prior to becoming sheriff, Mina served with the Orlando Police Department for 28 years. He was appointed as chief of police in 2014.

On the same day as his swearing-in, the Orange County Sheriff's Office posted videos of Mina addressing COVID-19 vaccinations for first responders.

"Since January, COVID-19 has killed more law enforcement officers than all other causes combined," Sheriff Mina said.

Mina says he will get the vaccine when it becomes available to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office on Tuesday also introduced a policy to release video recordings of critical incidents, such as deputy-involved shootings, after initial interviews by FDLE are completed, but no longer than 30 days.

Sheriff Mina said, "We think this is a good way of showing transparency to the community."