Power outage causes traffic delays at Seminole County railroad crossings, deputies say

Multiple railroad crossing arms are stuck in the down position due to a power outage, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The closure has caused heavy traffic and backups from Lake Mary to the Maitland area.

Seminole County shared in a post on X the exact crossings to avoid:

State Road 436

North St in Altamonte Springs

State Road 434

N Ronald Reagan Blvd

Plumosa Ave

Seminole County also said in their post that the arms would be opened manually, "Railroad technicians are en route to each location to manually open the arms. The railroad arms will remain open until power can be restored to the crossings. Stay off the roads if possible, and exercise extreme caution if driving is necessary".