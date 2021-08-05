Seminole County Public Schools to require employees to wear masks

article

Seminole County Public Schools has announced that several new policy changes due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The school district said that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, several new procedures will be implemented:

All employees are required to wear a protective covering while indoors. This includes on buses and other transportation provided by the district.

All vendors and contractors with the district must wear a face covering while indoors. This also includes on buses and other transportation provided by the district.

Visitors will not be allowed on any Seminole County Public School campus during operating hours from Tuesday, August 10th, through Tuesday, August 25th.

"We are excited to welcome students to campuses on Tuesday, August 10th, and look forward to serving our families. We encourage parents to consider the use of face coverings for their students. For parents who wish for their student to wear a mask but are unable to provide one, schools will have a supply of masks available. Thank you for your support and cooperation as we navigate this fluid situation together," the Superintendent for the school district said.

Orange County Schools, another school district in Central Florida, is also requiring its staff members to wear a face mask while inside their facilities or vehicles.

