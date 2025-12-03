Orange County fire crews respond to Orlando's Lockheed Martin facility: what we know

The Brief Orange County fire crews responded to Lockheed Martin on Dec. 3. Multiple firefighters were seen at the company's facility on Sand Lake Road. No injuries were reported from the incident.



Fire crews responded to Lockheed Martin's Orlando facility on Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to Lockheed Martin on Sand Lake Road on Dec. 3, 2025. (Source: SKYFOX)

What we know:

Multiple fire trucks responded to Lockheed Martin's Orlando facility on Sand Lake Road on Dec. 3.

Fire crews responded to Lockheed Martin on Sand Lake Road on Dec. 3, 2025. (Source: SKYFOX)

Officials did not verify what the response was for. In aerial footage captured by SKYFOX Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were seen walking around a building at the facility and spraying down people in silver reflective suits.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fire crews responded to Lockheed Martin on Sand Lake Road on Dec. 3, 2025. (Source: SKYFOX)

Lockheed Martin responds

In a statement to FOX 35, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said, "We are aware of the situation at our Sand Lake Road facility and are working closely with local officials. The impacted area has been evacuated, and all employees are safe."

What we don't know:

It's not known if there were any injuries from the incident.

Who is Lockheed Martin?

Lockheed Martin is an aeronautics and global defense technology company, that commissions technology and weapons systems for the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. federal government agencies.

The company's history dates back to 1912. With headquarters in Bethesda, MD and its Orlando location was built in 1957.

On Dec. 3, Lockheed Martin also opened a Hypersonics System Integration Lab at its Huntsville, Alabama facility – dedicated to delivering rapid, reliable solutions to defense partners, the company said in a press release.

After its one-year construction and $17.1 million in capital investment, the Hypersonics System Integration Lab advances hypertonic technology.

"Hypersonic weapons, capable of traveling at five times the speed of sound, have become a central pillar of that modernization effort," the press release said.