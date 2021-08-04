Orange County Public Schools to require masks for employees

When the new school year gets underway, every staff member in Orange County Public Schools will be required to wear a face mask.

"I am making face masks mandatory for all OCPS employees while inside our facilities or vehicles and in the presence of another individual. This mandate is effective Friday, August 6 and for the next 30 days," Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announced on Wednesday.

She says she continues to strongly encourage parents to consider using face masks for their children while inside schools.

In a video announcement, Jenkins pointed out that there will be over 200,000 students returning to schools next week, as well as over 24,000 employees.

"As of July 27, Orange County’s positivity rate was 19.18%. The number of new COVID-19 cases was 1,371 – an all-time high. Total positive cases for Orange County residents since the start of the pandemic was 160,503 and deaths have reached 1,390."

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed an executive order prohibiting mandatory masks for students.

"But we must make every effort within our control to protect students and employees. I do not take these matters lightly."

