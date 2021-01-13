Seminole County Public Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccine to employees 65 and up

Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS) will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to its SCPS employees who are 65 and older.

The vaccine is a two-part process that will be administered by SCPS nurses.

"We are very excited to be able to do that and offer to employees 65-plus in the school district. We know that many of them are working face-to-face or want to return to face-to-face. This will be the first step in getting them to do that," said school district spokesman Michael Lawrence.

The first dose will take place on January 20 and the second dose will take place on February 10. Both doses will be given at Lyman High School, at 865 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., in Longwood.

The vaccine is free and completely optional. SCPS employees 65 and older who are interested in this opportunity must register for an appointment via the link provided in their email.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

"They are required to make an appointment and anyone who is 65 years and older have already received an email with that information and all the information required for the free vaccine and what to expect," Lawrence added.