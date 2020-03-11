Seminole County man charged with murder after teen's overdose death

article

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 19-year-old girl died from an opioid-related overdose.

Daniel Ryan Bachert, 26, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of First Degree Murder by Distribution of a Controlled Substance and possession of Fentanyl.

On Jan. 24, Jessica Ackerman was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs after ingesting a lethal amount of heroin laced with fentanyl.

Detectives say that Ackerman and Bachert were doing drugs hours earlier inside a home in the 500 block of Clemson Drive. They say Bachert gave the drugs to Ackerman and knew she was severely overdosing.

"Despite being advised multiple times throughout the night by a roommate to call 911, Bachert failed to do so. He finally dropped off Ackerman at the hospital hours later, where she never regained consciousness," the Sheriff's Office said.

Bachert was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

“We will hold drug dealers accountable when people overdose and die,” said Sheriff Dennis Lemma. “In this case the suspect had numerous chances to do the right thing. Had he called for help earlier, Jessica may well have survived."