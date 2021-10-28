Seminole County Fire Department receives pet oxygen mask donation

article

Some equipment has been donated to the Seminole County Fire Department that could mean the difference between life and death for residents, four-legged that is.

Rebekah Stafford, of Casselberry, donated seven pet oxygen masks to the department. The oxygen mask is specifically designed with a cone shape that allows them to fit the muzzles and snouts of dogs, cats, and other household pets.

"We'll hand these out to our fire stations for use," said Assist. Chief Sam Thurmond during a presentation on Wednesday. "Hopefully, they'll never get used, but if they do need them, they're here!"

