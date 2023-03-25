Seminole County deputy pulled from fiery patrol vehicle crash in Sanford, FHP says

article

A Seminole County deputy was hurt after crashing his patrol vehicle in Sanford, causing it to burst into flames.

The crash happened at S. Orange Avenue and Wayside Drive on Saturday.

"According to a witness, the patrol car traveled off of the roadway and struck a bridge abutment. After collision, the vehicle caught fire," the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The deputy was pulled from the vehicle and taken to Central Florida Regional where he is listed in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Man stabs family member who was attacking him at Orlando home, deputies say

S. Orange Avenue is currently blocked for the investigation.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates.