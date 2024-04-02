Semi-truck driver killed in crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A semi-truck driver was killed after a crash on the Interstate-4 exit ramp in Orlando on Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on the eastbound exit ramp to SR-536 in Orlando. Troopers said preliminary evidence shows the semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The truck driver was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Their identity has not yet been released.

At the time of the accident, the I-4 exit ramp where the crash happened was shut down.

The crash remains under investigation, and troopers will provide more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.