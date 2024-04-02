Expand / Collapse search

Semi-truck driver killed in crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

By Dani Medina
Published  April 2, 2024 5:32am EDT
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A semi-truck driver was killed after a crash on the Interstate-4 exit ramp in Orlando on Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on the eastbound exit ramp to SR-536 in Orlando. Troopers said preliminary evidence shows the semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. 

The truck driver was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Their identity has not yet been released. 

At the time of the accident, the I-4 exit ramp where the crash happened was shut down. 

The crash remains under investigation, and troopers will provide more information when it becomes available. 

This is a developing story. 