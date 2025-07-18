Semi-trailer overturns on Florida’s Turnpike in Lake County

A semi-trailer overturned Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike in the Lake County area, causing heavy traffic delays.

What we know:

A semi-trailer overturned around 5 a.m. Friday morning at Mile Marker 287 near Leesburg.

The crash caused all southbound lanes of the turnpike to close. The left lane is currently still blocked, but the right lane has been reopened. Major traffic delays are still expected in the area.

Chooper footage obtained by FOX 35 shows the semitrailer on its side in the grassy median.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if anyone was injured during the incident. Investigators have not yet shared any details on the crash.

FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for more information on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.