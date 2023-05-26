Expand / Collapse search

Semi fire stalls traffic on southbound SR-429 in Osceola County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A semi truck caught fire Friday morning on State Road 429 in Osceola County, which has shut down the southbound lanes of the freeway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on SR 429, before mile marker 4.

Video from SKYFOX showed a semi-trailer with significant burn damage to its trailer, and first responders on scene. It was not immediately known how the fire started or whether anyone was injured. It's also unknown what the semi was hauling, if anything.

Chopper: Semi fire blocking SB 429 in Osceola County

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, a semi-truck caught fire Friday morning along the southbound lanes of SR 429, before mile marker 4.

It's not known when the southbound lanes of the freeway would reopen.