Select Gerber infant formulas recalled due to possible presence of bacteria

article

The parent company of Gerber has issued a voluntary recall on certain lots of powdered infant formula sold in the U.S. due to the possible presence of bacteria. Perrigo Company announced the recall of Gerber Good Start SootheProTM on Friday.

Perrigo said the formula that is impacted was manufactured at the company’s Eau Claire, Wisconsin facility in January. "This product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii," the company said in a news release.

MORE RECALLS LISTED HERE

According to the release, the bacterium can cause serious symptoms in some premature infants, infants under two months of age, or infants with weakened immune systems. Those symptoms will usually start with a fever and poor feeding, excessive crying, or very low energy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some babies may also have seizures, the CDC warns.

Perrigo says no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of these bacteria, no adverse events have been reported, and no other products manufactured at the Wisconsin facility or any other of the company’s facilities are affected by this recall.

Consumers who purchased the product after March 5 should look for the following lot codes and "use by" dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package:

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 30.6 oz:

301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 19.4 oz: