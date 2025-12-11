Florida Strawberry Festival concert tickets go on sale: Details, pricing

The Brief Tickets are now on sale for the concerts at the Florida Strawberry Festival. The 2026 lineup includes Dierks Bentley, Lauren Daigle, Lonestar, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and The Offspring. Advance admission tickets to the festival are also now available for purchase.



The Florida Strawberry Festival is just a couple of months away, and tickets are now on sale for the live concerts that will part of the event.

Musical acts set to perform at the 11-day festival include country music artists such as Jo Dee Messina, Dierks Bently and Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland. The Offspring and rock legend Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are also part of the lineup.

When is the Strawberry Festival?

The annual festival returns Feb. 26 and will run through March 8 in Plant City, which is about an hour southeast of Orlando.

The theme for the upcoming event is "Still Growing," which organizers say captures how the festival continues to evolve every year.

The Strawberry Festival features midway rides, games, livestock shows, live entertainment and food.

"We’re thrilled to welcome guests back for another extraordinary year," said Kyle Robinson, president of the Florida Strawberry Festival. "Each season, our entertainment offerings grow in exciting new ways, and this year is no exception. We appreciate the unwavering support of our community and look forward to celebrating with everyone once again."

How much do tickets cost?

Concert tickets range in price depending on the artist. Some concert tickets include gate admission, while some require a separate admission ticket.

Advance admission tickets are also now on sale and cost $10 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and younger get in free with a paying adult.

The festival also has special pricing on select days.

All Strawberry Festival tickets can be purchased online on the festival’s website.

2026 Strawberry Festival music lineup

The musical performances take place on the Wish Farms Soundstage.

Thurs., Feb. 26

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & his orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Alabama

Fri., Feb. 27

3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

Sat., Feb. 28

3:30 p.m. Lonestar

7:30 p.m. Ty Myers

Sun., Mar. 1

6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland

Mon., Mar. 2

3:30 p.m. Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. Legends of Love featuring Brian McKnight, Ginuwine & Ruben Studdard

Tues., Mar. 3

3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty

7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle

Wed., Mar. 4

3:30 p.m. John Foster

7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert

Thurs., Mar. 5

10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley

Fri., Mar. 6

3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band

7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank

Sat., Mar. 7

3:30 p.m. To Be Announced

7:30 p.m. The Offspring

Sun., Mar. 8

7:30 p.m. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts