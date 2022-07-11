Seem like more shark bites in Florida recently? Expert says Florida could see a 'below-average year' for bites

Within the last few weeks, two people have been bitten by sharks at New Smyrna Beach, and a teenager was attacked by a shark near the Gulf.

While that sounds like a lot, or even alarming, it doesn't necessarily mean there are more shark bites happening, according to Gavin Naylor, director of the University of Florida's Program for Shark Research. In fact, he thinks it might actually be a below-average year for shark bites.

"Somebody gets bitten on the ankle by a shark, and it might be that there’s not another bite in three weeks or it could be there’s one the next day," he told FOX 35 in an interview.

Based on their research, here is a look at the number of reported shark bites this year and in year's past.

2022: 4

2021: 17

2020: 8

2019: 9

"What we look at is the long-term trends and these things spike and bounce around," he said.

Volusia County, he said, typically sees an average of 10 bites each year.

As for Volusia County Beach Patrol, Capin Malphurs said the water itself – and rip currents – are the biggest threat. Last week, a 14-year-old boy from Altamonte Springs drowned at Daytona Beach while swimming with friends.

"I would say that our biggest danger here and our biggest threat in Volusia County is rip currents," she said.

Despite that, New Smyrna Beach has received an unpleasant moniker – Shark bite capital of the world.