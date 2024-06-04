See what Florida looks from space with new International Space Station photos

Have you ever wondered what Florida looks like from space?

The International Space Station is giving us a glimpse into life hundreds of miles above ground with new satellite images of not only Earth, but of the Sunshine State!

Here's a look at some photos snapped on the ISS:

Kennedy Space Center

NASA's John F. Kennedy Space Center, Launch Pads 39A and 39B and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station were captured from the ISS on June 3. The photo was taken from 261 miles above Florida using a Nikon Z9 camera.

A view from the International Space Station of NASA's Kennedy Space Center on June 3, 2024. (Photo: NASA)

Launch Pads 39A, 39B

The ISS captured photos of Launch Pads 39A and 39B at the Kennedy Space Center on May 29. The photo was taken as the ISS orbited 259 miles above the Atlantic Ocean.

A view from the International Space Station of Launch Pads 39A and 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 29, 2024. (Photo: NASA)

Astronaut Mike Barratt took the photo on a Nikon Z9.

Tampa

A photo of Tampa and its surrounding suburbs and the Gulf of Mexico was captured from 261 miles above Florida on June 3.

A view from the International Space Station of Tampa and its surrounding suburbs on June 3, 2024. (Photo: NASA)

On June 3, a second photo of Tampa, showing Clearwater, St. Petersburg and other surrounding suburbs from 261 miles above Florida was also captured. Both were taken using a Nikon Z9 camera.

A view from the International Space Station of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and its surrounding suburbs on June 3, 2024. (Photo: NASA)

Click here to see the latest whereabouts of the ISS and any photos captured on board.