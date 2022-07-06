Security expert weighs in on Fourth of July fireworks chaos at Orlando's Lake Eola Park

After a tense night for thousands of people at Lake Eola Monday night, experts say the event can serve as a reminder that you have to be prepared these days.

"We all just ducked for cover that was it," said Mark Gorodnick after people ran from the lake. "It was pandemonium, people didn’t know what was going on around here, it was crazy. We just saw a stampede coming this way."

"I went ahead and turned to grab a flavor and in the midst of that, screaming and someone yelling, ‘There’s a shooting,’" said Kurt Jensen. "And like a stampede of everybody, including the people I was making the shaved ice for bailed."

When things calmed down, families frantically searched for loved ones.

"Families have to have a plan," said security expert Dave Benson. "Where are you going to reunite with each other if you get separated, which we had happen."

Benson happened to be downtown Monday night too. He says if you're in a situation like this one, don't waste any time and get out of there.

"Believe what you see and hear and pick an option," Benson said. "And remember the options are to run, hide or fight."