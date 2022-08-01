Security access points coming to downtown Orlando following mass shooting last weekend

Security checkpoints will be added to downtown Orlando – possibly as soon as this weekend – after a mass shooting early Sunday in the entertainment district left seven people injured, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday. Watch his press conference in the player above.

"That means there will be access points that to get into the downtown area, you would have to come through those access areas," Dyer said Monday during a news conference. "We would have, in all likelihood, dogs there and have the ability to detect weapons."

He did not release any further details on the investigation, including information on who may be responsible for the shooting, which sent several people running from the bar and restaurant district, near Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. as bars and restaurants were closing for the night.

HOW THE CONTROLLED ACCESS POINTS WILL WORK

Locations of where the entry points will be located were not immediately released, but Mayor Dyer said that info would be released as soon as it was determined. He said the entry points would be near the bars and restaurants, and would likely include metal detectors, police dogs, and voluntary weapons checks.

"It will hopefully be a deterrent to those that want to come into downtown and do bad things," he said. Dyer added that it seems recently some people are coming to the downtown area around 1 a.m. and lingering and not going into the bars or restaurants, and instead creating a "festival-like atmosphere."

He said the checkpoints would be similar to what the city does during big holiday events, such as New Year's Eve and St. Patrick's Day. To start, the city plans to implement the program on Fridays and Saturdays, days when the city sees the most visitors.

It could start as soon as this weekend, he said, or the following weekend.

Investigators are working to learn who began shooting during a fight in downtown Orlando Sunday morning.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SHOOTING

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the Wall Street Plaza, following some sort of a fight, according to police.

"We do not have suspect information at this time," Orlando police said Sunday in a statement. Few details have been released since.

Police have asked the public for help in their investigation, requesting that anyone who was in the area and has information, photos, or videos to share them with Orlando police. Photos and videos can be shared, here.

A total of seven people were hurt in the shooting, and all are expected to be OK, police said.

'IT WAS LIKE A STAMPEDE"

Taliyah was downtown celebrating a friend's birthday and headed home when the shooting happened.

"It was like a stampede," she said.

"The sounds of the gunshots was like drowned out by everyone's screams and like, sheers (sic) of terror," she said.

Taliyah, who did not want to give her last name, said she was grazed by bullets, and has injuries to her chest, hip, and foot. Two of her friends who were standing right next to her were shot, she said.

Officers are asking any potential witnesses to call OPD at 911 or contact Crimeline to provide an anonymous tip by texting or dialing **8477(TIPS).